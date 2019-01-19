PM Tsipras: Ratification of Prespes Agreement a ‘Patriotic Duty’

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in an interview with the Sunday edition of Avghi newspaper characterised “the Prespes Agreement a historic step for both countries (Greece and FYROM) and insisted that its ratification is a ‘patriotic duty’.

He accused main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis of doublespeak and of playing a dangerous game with the extreme right and the policy of hatred in order to have a temporary benefit in the elections.

Tsipras estimated that the Prespes Agreement will operate as a catalyst for the rallying of Greece’s progressive political forces. “The memoranda adventure has brought re-arrangements in the political system, so, today in a part of the centre, exists a crisis of political representation. The burden of the organisation of a progressive pole falls on the largest force (SYRIZA) but we want to move towards this direction without hegemonism. We seek the dialogue with all the progressive forces on some stable axes: the confrontation with the extreme right, the fair growth, the strengthening of the employment and of the workers’ income, the building of a new social state, the necessary rifts for the deepening and improvement of the quality of the democracy and of the institutions. These are the bases of a plan that can bring together the large progressive majority of the society”.