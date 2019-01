New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent an open invitation to citizens that have never voted ND in the past to do it now as the party has been renewed, during his visit on Saturday to the town of Mires on Crete.

Mitsotakis who is paying a two-day visit to the island, referred to the Prespes Agreement at a brief speech outside ND’s offices in Mires.

“We will stand against the Agreement. It is a bad agreement” he said.