Potami Leader Theodorakis Confirms he will Vote for Prespes Agreement

ATHENS – Opposition party Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis reiterated on Friday he will vote for the Prespes Agreement although he did not give the government a vote of confidence.

“I do not agree with (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras but the Prespes Agreement is a solution that makes sense,” Theodorakis told Alpha TV network.

Regarding the decision of Potami’s Political Council on Thursday to allow MPs to vote according to their conscience, Theodorakis said that he is more interested in the good of the country than his political survival.

“The essential issue we need to think about at the moment is that the whole world already refers to our neighbouring country as ‘Macedonia’. We have the opportunity to further qualify its name as North Macedonia. We must seize this opportunity,” he said.