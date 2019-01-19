Our Everyday Greek: You Already Know: New and Old, Neo- and Paleo

ΝEO- MEANS NEW

The Greek adjective νέος, -α, -ο is the root of many English words that begin with the prefix neo-. Innumerable companies have incorporated the prefix neo- in their brand names, in order to indicate how innovative and new in the market their products are.

English word Greek word Pronunciation

Neon το νέον to NEon

Neolithic ο νεολιθικός o neolithiKOS

-lithic ο λίθος o LEEthos

Neoclassical ο νεοκλασικός o neoklasiKOS

Classical ο κλασικός o klasiKOS

Neorealism ο νεορεαλισμός o neorealisMOS

Realism ο ρεαλισμός o realiSMOS

When …