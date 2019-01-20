Obituaries in Greek-American Community

KOTANIDIS, ANTONIOS

PENNSVILLE, NJ (from the South Jersey Times, published on Jan. 2) – Antonios Kotanidis, his family’s patriarch, passed away peacefully in his home in Pennsville, NJ, on Sunday, December 30. Lovingly known as “Papou” by friends and family, Tony was a devoted husband, loving father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather, loyal family member, and generous friend. He immigrated to the United States in 1970, looking to start a new life in a new country, and in the process established a legacy on two continents. In 1974, he co-founded Pat’s Pizzeria with his brother-in-law, Joe, and his nephew, John, a chain which now spans four states. While Tony embraced his new home and country, he never forgot his roots in Koromilia, Greece. Tony visited his homeland as frequently as possible and it didn’t take much to make him happy. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards and backgammon, and drinking Greek coffee. Tony was an avid golfer and travel enthusiast; he once made a hole-in-one at a local country club and often shared stories of his travels. Tony’s joie de vivre was contagious and never failed to infect those around him. He is survived by his wife, Roula; his 3 daughters, Jenny (Ilias) Stamatiadis, Alexia (Theo) Roustopoulos, and Maria (Kleo) Pechlivanidis; his sister, Irini; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews, and relatives.

LAPPAS, MARIANTHI

SOMERDALE, NJ (from the Courier-Post, published on Jan. 1) – Marianthi Lappas (nee Toutourou), age 81 of Somerdale passed away on December 30. Beloved wife of the late Markos Lappas. Devoted mother of Vaia (Ed) Gilchrist of Cleveland, OH, Zino Lappas of Somerdale, Anna Lappas of Florida and Loukia (Andy) Likogiannis. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Marc P., Maria, Ryan, Christian, Markos Z. and Michael. Dear sister of Evania and Angela both of Greece. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com.

NICHOLAS, STEFANOS

CANTON, OH (from The Plain Dealer, published on Jan. 3) – Stefanos “Steve” Nicholas, 1925-2019, of Canton, OH, joined our Lord the evening of January first. He was born February 18, 1925 in Oinoussai, Greece. He was preceded in death by his parents Nikola and Sophia, brothers, Stefanos, Mihalis and Yianni, sister Athipi and beautiful wife of 65 years, Anastasia “Tasoula.” Stefanos left behind his son Michael (Cynthia), daughter Sophia (Michael) Kazes, his two granddaughters Marissa and Anastasia, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Eftichia Lemos, and countless nieces, nephews, and friends. A Veteran of the Greek Navy, Stefanos served during WWII and eventually made his way to Cleveland, where he met his lovely wife, and began his family, which brought immense joy to his life. More recently, they moved to Canton to be closer to their daughter. He loved gardening and spending time with his friends, especially in the mall food court, chatting for hours over coffee. He had an immense pride in where he came from and his family. Stephanos was a member of Saint Paul and Saint Haralambos Greek Orthodox Churches, a member of Senior Citizens, Oinoussian Society and the Agia Markella Chios Society. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church, Saint Haralambos Hellenic Dancers or Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Bethany Nursing Home and Crossroad Hospice for their wonderful care and support, as well as Fr. Nick for his numerous visits, prayers and comforting words.

PSALIDAS, VASSILIKI

SOUTH BEND, IN (from the South Bend Tribune, published on Jan. 3) – Vassiliki “Betsy” Loezos Psalidas Jan. 28, 1937 – Jan. 1, 2019. Vassiliki “Betsy” Loezos Psalidas, 81, passed away on Monday, January 1 in her home. Vassiliki was born on the Island of Ikaria, Greece on January 28, 1937. She moved to Gary, Indiana on August 13, 1938. Her name was Americanized to Betsy Logan. She married Julius Psalidas on January 19, 1958 at St. Helen & Constantine Greek Orthodox Church in Gary, Indiana. Vassiliki is survived by her husband, Julius; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Michele Psalidas; two grandchildren, Alan and Brycelyn; and her sisters, Alice DeVreese and Frances Kalantzis with their families. Also surviving are her extended family members, D. Neos, T. Weldy and family, G. Kallimani and family, C. Polimus and family, P. Rogers and family, and the Mosko family. She is also survived by her three best friends, Connie Hume and family, Helen Plensner, and Sandra Quinones. Vassiliki enjoyed traveling to Greece, Mexico, and the Caribbean Islands. She also enjoyed road trips in the USA, where she and Julius got lost a lot. Vassiliki loved being at home and cooking Greek meals. She will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church or the Susan G. Komen for the Cure. To send online condolences, please visit kaneiwski.com.

STAVRAKOS, CHARALAMBOS

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Jan. 1) – Charalambos “Harry” Stavrakos, MD, 89 of Palos Park, born in Mavriki (Tegea) Greece May 17, 1929 and at rest December 29th, 2018. Beloved husband of Maria nee Tsinonis. Loving father of John (Joanna) Stavrakos M.D. and Evonne (Timothy) Iannone. Cherished pappou of Charalambos and Kostantinos. Dearest brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to many. Harry’s undying dedication to his profession, his patients, and his church was selfless and humble. It was more than a career, it was truly his vocation and his calling from our Lord. May his memory be eternal. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. 877-974-9201 or 815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com.