Going on in Our Community

JANUARY 19

PORTSMOUTH, NH Live Greek Music and Dancing at Cafe Nostimo Deliciously Greek, 72 Mirona Road in Portsmouth, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 8-10 PM. Reservations recommended by phone: 603-436-3100. More information is available online: cafenostimo.com

JANUARY 24

MANHATTAN – EMBCA presents The International Contribution of the Hellenic Merchant Fleet During World War II and the “Blessed” Liberty Ships on Thursday, Jan. 24, 6 PM, at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51 Street in Manhattan. EMBCA’s President Lou Katsos will introduce the event and discuss briefly the history of the modern Hellenic Shipping Fleet. Presenters will include author/historian Alexander Billinis on the Hellenic Merchant Mariners, Unsung Heroes of a Heroic Nation; Sen. Leonidas Raptakis on the Liberty Project; and James Tampakis, Owner of Marine Spares International, on The Refurbishing and Prepping of the SS Arthur M. Huddell (Hellas Liberty), now a museum in Piraeus. More information is available online at: embca.com.

JANUARY 24-27

BOCA RATON, FL – St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, holds its 37th Annual Greek Festival. Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, tavernas with live music, Greek dancing, sanctuary tours, rides, vendors, VIP parking on grounds, free parking at Patch Reef Park (adjacent to church) with shuttle, raffles, Greek grocery store and market. Come to South Florida’s largest Greek Festival and experience authentic Greek heritage, culture, and Orthodox Christianity. Hours: Thursday, Jan. 24, 4-9 PM; Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Jan. 27, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-994-4822 and online: greekfestivalboca.org.

JANUARY 26

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Greek Night to Benefit Kalesma on Saturday, Jan. 26 at Saloniki Greek – Harvard Square, 24 Dunster Street in Cambridge. Food sponsored by Saloniki Greek with passed meze all night, Cash Bar, includes all Greek wines, Greek beer and cocktails. Live music by Pharos Ensemble with Vasilis Kostas on laouto, Eirini Tornesaki on vocals, Panos Aivas on qanun, and George Lernis on percussion. All ticket sales will be donated to Kalesma, a humanitarian project in Athens, Greece which transforms children’s lives through music. Tickets: $50, available on Eventbrite, search Greek Night in Benefit of Kalesma.

JANUARY 28

MANHATTAN – Hellenic Professional Women Inc. invites you to a panel discussion on Work – Life Balance featuring: Maria Georgiades Sfakianos, MD; Joanna Diakos Kordalis, Partner at K&L Gates, and Evangelia Leclaire, Coach/Trainer, on Monday, Jan. 28, 6-8 PM. Please visit www.hellenicprofessionalwomen.org for details.

JANUARY 30

BOSTON – Greece Animated: A Presentation and Short Film Showing of Greek Animation from the 1930s to Today takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6-7:30 PM at the Bright Family Screening Room, The Paramount Center at Emerson College, 559 Washington Street in Boston with Dr. Anastasia Dimitra. Hosted by WLP, ASIFA HELLAS, and the Circle of Hellenic Academics in Boston, the event is free and open to the public. Seating begins at 5:30 PM. More information and registration at Eventbrite, search Greece Animated.

FEBRUARY 2

CLIFTON, NJ – The Hellenic Musical Society presents “O Elios tha Xanafanei,” a concert directed by Yannis Magiros, on Saturday, Feb. 2, 7 PM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road in Clifton. The concert features Chris Papson on bouzouki and David Stolarz on piano. Tickets are $15 per person. Your welcome donations will support the “Dr. Tzanakos Scholarship Fund.” For more information contact Yannis Magiros by phone: 973-214-3848 or email: yannis52@verizon.net or Sophia Logothetis by phone: 973-216-9574 or email: slogothetis68@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY 7-10

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota holds its 35th Annual “Glendi” Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, guided church tours, marketplace, and Yiayia’s Attic Treasurers. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing and Kids Adventure Zone. Raffle for Mercedes Benz GLC300 or C300. Admission: Adults: $4, Children under 12: Free. Free parking on-site and off-site with shuttles available from Church of the Trinity, 7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd (1 mile. north of St. Barbara’s). Hours: Thursday, Feb. 7; Friday, Feb. 8; and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-9 PM, Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 941-355-2616 and online: stbarbarafestival.org.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 815 N.E. 15th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, holds its annual Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy traditional Greek foods, Greek music, traditional Greek dancing by all our “Palazakia” and “Kamaria” dancers; an indoor marketplace full of vendors and an outdoor area for kids with carnival rides, games, and other children’s activities, and much more. Hours: Thursday, Feb. 7, 5-10 PM; Friday, Feb 8, 12-11 PM; Saturday, Feb. 9, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 12-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 954-467-1515 and online: fortlauderdalegreekfestival.org.

FEBRUARY 8

MANHATTAN – The Hellenic Initiative invites New York City New Leaders for some cocktails, nibbles, and networking with a purpose on Friday, Feb. 8, 7-10 PM at Amali, 115 East 60th Street in Manhattan. All proceeds will benefit The Hellenic Initiative’s programs for crisis relief and economic development in Greece. More information is available on Facebook and online: eventora.com, search THI New Leaders Cocktail Party.

FEBRUARY 8-10

PEORIA, AZ – St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church’s Annual Peoria Greekfest, 7950 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Peoria, takes place February 8-10 with delicious traditional Greek cuisine, live music, folk dancing, shopping, children’s activities, and more. Admission is $3 for adults, children and active military are free. Credit and debit cards accepted. Greek music by Sinthesis. Hours: Friday: Feb. 8, 4-10 PM; Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 623-486-8665, on Facebook, and online: peoriagreekfest.com.

NAPLES, FL – St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport Road North in Naples, holds its annual Greek Festival, February 8-10. Enjoy delicious food, authentic Greek Taverna, Greek music and dancing, church tours, artists, and more! New Drive-Thru take-out also! Come and be Greek for a day or a weekend. OPA! Free Parking. Admission is $5 for adults the entire weekend. Children under 12 admitted free. Hours: Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-9 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 12-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 239-591-3430 and online: stkatherine.net.

PIERCE, FL – St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Ft. Pierce, holds its 40th annual Greek Festival, February 8-10. Enjoy Greek foods, pastries, gift shops, and church tours as well as Greek music, Greek dancing with daily dance performances. Free parking. Admission $3/person, 12 and under free. Free admission Friday until 4 PM. Hours: Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 AM-7 PM.

FEBRUARY 16-17

PALM DESERT, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church of the Desert, 74109 Larrea Street in Palm Desert, holds its 23rd annual Greek Festival on Saturday, Feb. 16 and Sunday, Feb. 17, 11 AM-8 PM. Enjoy authentic Greek food, appetizers, heavenly pastries, Greek wine, Greek beer, Greek coffee, souvenir Agora Market with over 20 unique vendors, complimentary Church Tours with Byzantine Art and Mosaic Iconography, Greek Grocery, Book Store, and Greek Novelties, live Greek music and Greek dancing demonstrations of traditional and folk dances, and Hercules Kids Zone. Admission $3, Active U.S. Military, Police, Firefighters, and kids under 12: Free. More information is available by phone: 760-568-9901 and online: pdgreekfest.org.

FEBRUARY 22-24

PETERSBURG, FL – St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th Street N. in St. Petersburg, Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Feb 24, 11 AM-6 PM. Enjoy the food, music, and culture of Greece! Homemade Greek foods and pastries, church tours, Kids Zone, raffle, silent auction, vendors selling various hand-crafted art and jewelry, and so much more. Greek DJs spin lively beats amid other live performances by Greek musicians. Free Greek dance lessons from seasoned instructors. More information is available by phone: 727-345-8235 and on Facebook.