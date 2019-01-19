Bishop Apostolos of Medeia New Spiritual Advisor of National Philoptochos

NEW YORK – Archbishop Demetrios of America appointed His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia as spiritual advisor of the National Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Bishop Apostolos, who was recently appointed Chief Secretary of the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Archdiocese of America assumes the responsibility of spiritual advisor to the National Philoptochos following in the steps of His Grace Bishop Sevastianos of Zela and His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, who both of whom had served in the post.

Archbishop Demetrios, in a letter to Maria Logus, president of the National Philoptochos states: “In his new capacity, His Grace will represent the Archbishop in the meetings of the Society and will advise, support and promote the mission of the philanthropic arm of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America always mindful of the words of St. Matthew (25:40) in the narrative about the last Judgement, ‘Inasmuch as you did to one of the least of my brethren, you did it to me.’”

Bishop Apostolos served for many years as presiding priest at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria New York prior to his appointment as Chancellor to the Metropolis of San Francisco. During his tenure in San Francisco he was elected auxiliary Bishop of Medeia.

Bishop Apostolos studied at the Ecclesiastical School of Patmos where he majored in Orthodox Byzantine music and hymnology. He received his theological and pastoral education at the University of Thessaloniki, earning a Masters of Divinity degree. He then was named Dean of Annunciation Cathedral in Rhodes. He came to the United States in 2002 and entered Boston University School of Theology, receiving a Master of Sacred Theology degree.

He served the Massachusetts parishes of Annunciation, Brockton; St. George, Southbridge; and Sts. Anargyroi in Marlboro before his assignment to Astoria.