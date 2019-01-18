US to Lift Cyprus Arms Embargo in Security Boost, Official Says

NICOSIA (AP) — Cyprus’ foreign minister says he’s optimistic that the U.S. will soon start lifting a decades-old arms embargo because Washington acknowledges the island nation’s contribution to bolstering stability and security in the east Mediterranean.
Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides told The Associated Press on Friday that Washington sees the “added value” of allowing Cyprus to acquire military equipment that would help enhance its capabilities to boost regional security.
Christodoulides said he has conveyed to his Russian counterpart that stronger ties with Washington shouldn’t be interpreted as “prejudicial” to Cyprus’ relations with any other country. He said Cyprus’ foreign policy doesn’t engage in a “zero-sum game.”
Christodoulides said the U.S. and some European Union countries are keen to join energy-based partnerships that Cyprus has established with neighboring countries including Egypt, Jordan and Israel.
1 Comment
After 40 years ….the boys in Washington will lift an embargo of sales of weapons to Cyprus…really!
And because ….the weapons are now allowed ….to maintain the regional stability of the Mediterranean .on behalf of who …the United States and Nato…who already have the British bases in Cyprus …and have launched Nato wars from Cyprus !
So …now the largest floating aircraft carrier in the world …Cyprus …which is manned by the British and Turks…will now be manned by the United States officially…..not to defend the security of Cyprus for its people …but …if I understand this …to be partners in enforcing the peace and security of the entire region of the Mediterranean…and pick up the responsibility of the United States …as a police deputy..with U.S. arms!
Really…or maybe …U. S needs to make some money….for the war economy…and leaving Syria .is going to hurt their production line of war and the stock holders of Lockheed Martin Inc!
While …TNH….will splatter her newspaper ..with the heroic efforts of the Greek Secret Hellenic societies members ..in getting this embargo lifted…it is simply for money ….and reflects the unreliability of Nato Turkey ,,,,in continuing to serve the masters of Washington …and moving closer to Iran and Russia!
In any case…. it is clear …Cyprus is up for grabs…. with her oil and gas possibilities …which is the only reason …there is any interest by all these countries …looking to get a piece of the action!.
It should be interesting to see how Nato Turkey responds ….to this act of betrayal to Turkey..who was the beneficiary for all these years ….of the protection of the U.S …in keeping the Greek Cypriots from having the ability to respond to any threats from Turkey and Northern Cyprus!
Additionally… if Russia does not get a chance to compete for these weapon sales ..then you know, that Cyprus is an undeclared member of Nato …and has been told …they must buy only American weapons!
However…what is really sad …is their narrative …That Cyprus ..under there current state….is going to be a contributor to Regional Security …and not because of their own needs for securing the safety and peace of the people of Cyprus!
Only Anglo White Supremacist …have such little regard or respect for the people of America and the world ..and consider everyone inferior and stupid ..unable to comprehend their lies!