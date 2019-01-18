Another 5 Suspicious Envelopes Intercepted in Greece

A total of five suspicious envelopes from India, identical to the previous 32 sent to Greek universities and other institutions until now, were intercepted by Greek authorities on Friday. Four were found at post office branches in Piraeus, Sparti, Kalamata and Tripoli and a fifth arrived at the Thessaly Technological Educational Institute in Larisa.

All five were picked up by the fire brigade and have been sent to the State Chemical Laboratory for analysis, bringing the total to 37. Tests conducted so far have only revealed the presence of an irritating industrial substance that has soaked into the envelopes but is not dangerous for human health. Greece’s counter-terrorism squad is continuing efforts to locate the sender.