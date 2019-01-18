Threats Against Greek Politicians Backing FYROM Name Deal Mount

ATHENS – The contentious deal that anti-nationalist Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made to change the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has made rivals so angry that police said more than 30 people threatened lawmakers.

The Greek Police security division said the suspects sent the warning messages to Members of Parliament who back the agreement to give away the name of the ancient Greek province in changing FYROM to North Macedonia, and its citizens be called Macedonians, with a Macedonian language, identity and culture.

That came out of a preliminary investigation ordered by a prosecutor the state-run ANA-MPA news agency reported after reports filed by six lawmakers who cited a post on social media by a New Democracy official who urged citizens to put pressure on MPs in favor of the accord, media reports said.

A 40-year-old employee of a security company was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening message to To Potami MP Spyros Danellis who backed a vote of confidence for Tsipras.

The probe will seek to determine whether there has been a violation of personal data and inducement to commit a crime, a source told Kathimerini.

Tsipras is due to bring the deal, approved by FYROM lawmakers, to the Greek Parliament the week of Jan. 21, after a Jan. 20 protest rally scheduled for Syntagma Square outside, where demonstrators are expected to mass.

Police in Grevena and Kozani in northern Greece said they arrested four suspects for putting up wanted posters targeting SYRIZA lawmakers who intended to back the name deal in Parliament without saying what the charges were.

SYRIZA’s Thessaloniki chapter said that any attempt to intimidate lawmakers amounts to a “fascist” tactic and urged all political parties to condemn the action.

A Greek prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation after two Greek news websites reported that lawmakers had received threatening text messages to vote against the deal, a source that wasn’t identified said.

SYRIZA, whose lawmakers are required to vote the party line, said New Democracy was trying to “terrorize” its Members of Parliament for doing the same, over the FYROM name deal, and had sent menacing text messages to them.