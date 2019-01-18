President Pavlopoulos Decorates Harvard Prof. Nagy with the Order of Honour

ATHENS – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Friday decorated Harvard University Professor of Classical Studies and Comparative Literature Gregory Nagy with the Order of Honour at a special event held at the Presidential Mansion.

Referring to the acclaimed professor, Pavlopoulos underlined his special contribution to Archaic and Classic Greek Poetry and Literature, as well as to the Ancient Traditions and Glossology. “Your iconic studies in Classic Greek Poetry have always centred on Homer’s epic poems, a fact that places you among the top Homeric scholars worldwide”.

On his part, Professor Nagy thanked Pavlopoulos for the honour and pledged to continue his work focusing on the global heritage of Greek civilisation.