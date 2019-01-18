Political Tension Mounts Over FYROM Name Deal Vote

ATHENS – Now having to worry about a new protest rally, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ rush to push a deal through the Greek Parliament to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) is on the fence over whether he can woo enough votes from rivals.

Needing 151 votes in the 300-member body, Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA has 145, plus at least three alleged Independents but possibly three more, including two lawmakers ejected from his former coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (ANEL) whose leader, ex-Defense Minister Panos Kammenos is opposed to the deal which gives away the name of an ancient Greek province.

The agreement the anti-nationalist Tsipras reached with FYROM Premier Zoran Zaev, to end a 27-year-old name dispute, would see FYROM called North Macedonia and lift Greek vetoes keeping the country out of NATO and from opening European Union accession talks.

With the latest survey showing 70 percent of Greeks opposed, and uncertainty over whether the rally Jan. 20 outside the Parliament won’t turn violent, Tsipras authorized the printing of scores of thousands of documents with the full text of the deal to be distributed in Sunday newspapers.

Hoping to persuade voters to back the deal most don’t, he also said he would not “fast track” the agreement in a bid to ram it through Parliament as a way of piggybacking support from former rival politicians whose backing helped him narrowly survive a vote of confidence he called after Kammenos pulled ANEL from the coalition.

The main opposition New Democracy said it would oppose the agreement even though giving away Macedonia’s name was first done in 1991 by then-Premier and party leader Constantinos Mitsotakis – whose son Kyriakos now leads the Conservatives.

In the debate ahead of the confidence vote, Mitsotakis said the deal made too many concessions, as it allows residents of what would be North Macedonia to say they have a Macedonian culture, language and identity.

FYROM’s Parliament approved the deal and changed the country’s constitution to remove irredentist claims on Greek territories, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki.

Tsipras’ office threw down the gauntlet, challenging Mitsotakis to take on the Premier in a televised debate over the FYROM deal but there was no immediate response.

WAFFLES AND MONKS

The centrist To Potami, whose five votes could swing the deal were on the fence after its leader, former TV journalist Stavros Theodorakis – who said passing the agreement was an historic duty – backed off when two of his lawmakers indicated they would vote against it.

If he ejects them, his remaining three votes could give Tsipras when he wants but end To Potami, as parliamentary rules require at least five members in a parliamentary committee, leaving him in a dilemma.

To Potami put out a statement that it supports a resolution to the name deal feud but didn’t say which way it would vote. Theodorakis had already booted one member, Spyros Danellis, who voted for Tsipras in the vote of confidence and may be aligned with the Premier over FYROM.

“Our movement remains firm in the decision of its conference that the problem with FYROM must be resolved and Greece must play a leading role in opening the European path to the neighboring country,” the party said in a statement after a meeting of its political council which was also attended by Potami’s MEPs and other party bodies, said Kathimerini.

“When it comes to national issues, Potami doesn’t form its position based on party interest, neither does it change its views depending on the ups and downs of any given time. We have stable principles, we don’t have ideological obsessions and we don’t act impulsively,” it added.

Meanwhile, with Tsipras also moving for separation of Church and State, the Holy Community of Mount Athos, which represents a cluster of historic monasteries and one of Orthodoxy’s holiest sites in Halkidiki, northern Greece, said it wants a referendum on the name deal.

In an announcement, the Holy Community said that it considers the agreement’s “recognition of a ‘Macedonian language’ and a ‘Macedonian ethnicity’ as disregarding history and truth.”

The body that represents Mount Athos also said its members and supporters are expected to join the protest rally with a vote on the agreement likely to come to Parliament early next week.