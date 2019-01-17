The Greek Presence at CES2019 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV – CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the world’s gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), it attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Since 1967, CES has been the showcase of consumer technology innovation. Over the years, it has become the largest and most influential technology event on the planet.

CES showcases more than 4,500 exhibiting companies, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, technology delivery systems and more; a conference program with more than 250 conference sessions and more than 180K attendees from 150 countries.

This year, CES2019 in Las Vegas took place January 8-11 and included Greek exhibitors, highlighting Greek business technology at the world’s largest innovation fair.

The Greek contingent was co-organized and supported by the Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information, Enterprise Greece, and the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (Amcham).

The Greek booth was located in Eureka Park among 1200 startups from 40 countries. The Greek Startups:

SpotlightPOS: The company offers a solution for wireless ordering and cloud management in the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) area with intact payments and wallet.

Ridemind: Startup offers a p2p car sharing platform from Greece, with expansion plans in other European countries.

OramaVR: Has developed a high-level precision training platform, aimed at surgeons through virtual and augmented reality (AR / VR).

TEKMON: Helps blue-collar teams work smarter. Tekmon has created the easiest digital team collaboration and communication tool possible, connecting the disconnected workers and automating workflows to boost productivity, maximize cost savings and enforce compliance.

CityCrop: Startup offers a small indoor greenhouse for the cultivation of herbs, fruits and vegetables via hydroponics.

Norbloc: It is active in the area of ​​customer base identification or Know Your Customer (KYC), offering a complete platform for banks.

PlantBox: A portable standard olive, less than 18 cm in diameter, developed with modern plant growth techniques, freely circulates in airports and can survive for up to 12 days without water or light.

Robotics Academy: Academy of Educational Robotics from the University of Macedonia.

Bubbllz: Offers a platform for accessing and rewarding micro-influencers for companies.

Oviview: A candidate selection platform through short video interviews.

Enterprise Greece President and Chief Executive Officer Grigoris Stergioulis, said, “Enterprise Greece supports the effort of young talented Greek scientists and entrepreneurs to present their innovative ideas and products at major industry exhibitions, such as the CES in Las Vegas, which is one of the largest technology exhibitions in the world. In addition to the promotion of traditional products and services and the promotion of Greek innovative ideas, the organization supports the efforts of the newly established enterprises of our country to network with international companies in order to achieve strategic partnerships that will contribute to the overall economic growth and boosting employment. Congratulations to our exhibitors.”

Litsa Panayotopoulos, Secretary General of the American Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and President of the Innovation, Education, and Entrepreneurship Committee, said, “The Hellenic Chamber of Commerce demonstrates both the integrated support it provided to the Greek CES mission and the cooperation with the operators and the start-up ecosystem in a substantial way its clear orientation towards enhancing the extroversion and penetration of innovative entrepreneurship into international markets with emphasis on that of the United States.”

For his part, Giorgos Christoforides, Helexpo’s advisor for the organization of the theme park “Digital Greece” in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information, noted the following:

“For the first time there is official Greek participation in the largest technology exhibition in the world. The structured strategy of the Ministry of Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Information to support the Greek startup community received a boost last September at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair where 12 #DigitalGreece Pavilion was hosted and the Ministry hosted 128 startuppers.

“It continued with the organization of a meeting of the 128 startuppers of #DigitalGreece with Minister Nikos Pappas and Deputy Minister of Economy and Development Stathi Giannakidis. The 12 #DigitalGreece booth will be present at all major Helexpo exhibitions. The beginning was with the International Tourism Fair, Philoxenia (November 9-11, 2018), which hosted 16 startups in the tourism sector. Support actions for startuppers will continue to grow in 2019. The future is coming today for all.”