What kind of mentality has overcome us? What insecurities? What complexes of various kinds? What kind of downtrodden states have befallen us as a people?

The news I am referring to is so outrageous, so upsetting, that it forces one to stop reading to make sure he is actually reading it correctly.

Specifically, on Monday, in a statement, the General Secretariat of the Armed Forces stated that:

“Tomorrow at 10 AM there will be a flight of a pair of military aircraft of …