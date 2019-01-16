Greek Minister Wanted to Quit Over Violent FYROM Deal Threats

ATHENS – Saying she was being threatened over her support for Greece’s deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM,) Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerina Papacosta tried to quit but her resignation was rejected.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who made the deal to let FYROM be called North Macedonia, keeping the name of an ancient Greek province, wouldn’t accept her resignation, media reports said.

Papacosta, who had been a Member of Parliament for the center-right major opposition New Democracy, jumped ship and after saying she was strongly opposed to giving away the name of Macedonia, an ancient Greek province, now is in favor without explaining why.

She also was expected to support Tsipras in a vote of confidence in Parliament on Jan. 16 as otherwise she would likely be ousted from her position.

Threats against lawmakers were flying all over the place with the deal opposed by two-thirds of Greece roiling emotions as it could come to a vote as soon as Jan. 19, two months sooner than expected.

Police in Grevena and Kozani in northern Greece said they arrested four suspects for putting up wanted posters targeting SYRIZA lawmakers who intended to back the name deal in Parliament without saying what the charges were.

SYRIZA’s Thessaloniki chapter said that any attempt to intimidate lawmakers amounts to a “fascist” tactic and urged all political parties to condemn the action.

A Greek prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation after two Greek news websites reported that lawmakers had received threatening text messages to vote against the deal, a source that wasn’t identified said.

The probe will seek to determine whether there has been a violation of personal data and inducement to commit a crime, it was reported, with tension growing over whether Kammenos will try to bring down the government or back off.

SYRIZA, whose lawmakers are required to vote the party line, said New Democracy was trying to “terrorize” its Members of Parliament for doing the same, over the FYROM name deal, and had sent menacing text messages to them.