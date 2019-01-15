NY Post: Bob Costas & NBC Have Parted Ways

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Greek-American sportscaster Bob Costas and NBC have parted ways after forty years.

Over the summer, the Post reported that Costas and the network were discussing how to settle the final three years on his multimillion-dollar contract. Although Costas’ exact payout is unknown, Costas said the final finances of the settlement were reconciled “more than fairly.”

The Post said Costas will continue on the MLB Network and will call about 20 games on play-by-play for MLBN. He is also exploring doing a sports/news interview-style show.

Costas was born in Queens, New York City, and grew up in Commack, New York. He is the son of Jayne (Quinlan), of Irish descent, and John George Costas, an electrical engineer of Greek descent. His father’s family ancestry can be traced back to the island of Kalymnos in the Aegean Sea in Greece.

More details can be found here: https://nypost.com/2019/01/15/bob-costas-and-nbc-are-quietly-and-officially-broken-up/?utm_source=twitter_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons.