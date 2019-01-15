SNF Grantee Figure Skating in Harlem Featured in NYTimes Style Section

NEW YORK – Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) grantee Figure Skating in Harlem was recently featured in The New York Times Style section.

Photos for the feature were taken by photographer Flo Ngala, an alumna of Figure Skating in Harlem.

Figure Skating in Harlem links the skilled practice of artistic figure skating to other skills including educational success, leadership ability, communication competency, and financial literacy. The program takes a holistic approach to the development of the girls it serves, and by the time they graduate from high school, 100% pursue higher education. Founded in Harlem in 1997, the program has since expanded to Detroit. On January 27th, a group from Figure Skating Detroit will be performing as part of the Skating Spectacular at the 2019 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

SNF has provided support for the organization’s ICE (I Can Excel) and Summer Dreams camps, and was acknowledged at Figure Skating in Harlem’s 21st Annual Student Ice Show in March 2018.

More information is available online: figureskatinginharlem.org.