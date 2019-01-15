The Missions Institute at Holy Cross School of Theology and the Contributions of Fr. Luke Veronis

BOSTON – The Missions Institute of Orthodox Christianity has been established since 2010 at Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Brookline, MA, directed by Fr. Luke Veronis, who also teaches classes on missions. He is also presiding priest at Sts. Constantine and Helen parish in Webster Massachusetts.

Fr. Luke has served as a missionary in Kenya, preaching the Gospel of Christ and baptizing hundreds into the Orthodox Church. He also served for twelve-and-one-half years with Archbishop …