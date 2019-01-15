Municipality of Athienou Opens Book of Condolences for Nikos Mouyiaris

NICOSIA – A book of condolences for the late Nikos Mouyiaris was opened in his hometown of Athienou, Cyprus. In a written statement by the Municipality of Athienou announced that “the book that opened in honor and appreciation of the late Nikos Mouyiaris will be in the Kallinikeio Municipal Hall of Athienou until Friday, February 15, 2019.”

The statement continued that “Nikos Mouyiaris was the model of a man who loved his homeland and especially his birthplace Athienou, which owes him a great deal. The deceased was steadfast through the struggles of the Municipality and the Council of Community Volunteerism (ACE) Athienou for many years.”

The announcement also stated that “Mouyiaris was a simple, honest, philanthropist and patriot and honored Cyprus and Greece with his work and contributions.”

The Municipality of Athienou invites everyone who would like to commemorate Nikos Mouyiaris in lieu of flowers to donate to the Hellenic American Leadership Council: http://www.hellenicleaders.com/Nikos or issue a check to The Mouyiaris Foundation and mail to MANA Products, Inc. at 32-02 Queens Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11101, USA.

More information regarding donations and the Municipality of Athienou is available by phone: +357 24524004.