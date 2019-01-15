Greece’s New Defense Chief Tough-Talking Armed Forces Commander

ATHENS – The appointment of Hellenic Armed Forces (GEETHA) Commander Evangelos Apostolakis as Defense Minister with tensions high with Turkey was aimed to show Greece will be tougher in defending its sovereignty, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office said.

Apostolakis earlier had said that any Turkish forces who tried to land on Greek islets would be “flattened,” ratcheting up the tough talk after repeated violations of Greek airspace by Turkish F-16 fighter jets and Turkey conducting military exercises in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean where it disputes sea borders.

He replaced Panos Kammenos, leader of the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who had been taunting Turkish officials who fired back warnings in return and called him a “spoiled brat” over his provocations but quit, taking his party out of the government as well.

Earlier, Apostolakis received support from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition for firing off warning shots that Turkey should ramp down tensions in the Aegean.

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos said after a meeting of the National Council for Foreign Affairs (ESEP) to discuss deteriorating relations with Turkey that Apostolakis was right to take a stern stance although Greece prefers diplomacy and good relations.

After the meeting in December, 2018, Katrougalos expressed the government’s “absolute alignment” with Apostolakis telling Turkey to steer clear of Greek islets and territories, snapping back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Katrougalos said “We have no interest in a spike in the rhetoric, but, on the other hand, the GEETHA chief sent a clear message about the preventive power of the armed forces, as he should have done,”

Tsipras called the appointment “a clear message on both the foreign and domestic level,” adding that, “We are united and they will find us united any moment they want to try anything that disputes our sovereignty.”

Apostolakis pledged to be independent and said he would do his duty “far from political parties” and thanked Tsipras for the “extreme honor” by putting in a position usually given to politicians as a reward for loyalty.

He also underlined the importance of unity, saying that the current circumstances “do not allow us any scope to not to be united.”