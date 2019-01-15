The Koufodinas Guide to Terrorism Tourism in Athens

With Greece enjoying a run of record tourism seasons, officials are looking to make it year-round and not just the spring-and-summer lure of sun, sand, islands and restaurants gouging visitors with thousand dollar bottles of watered-down champagne, college girls dancing on table tops or hooligans on Zakynthos beating up people.

