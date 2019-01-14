Greek-American Stories: Yiannis’ just Desserts

The Sunday before New Year’s Eve found our group enjoying their coffee and conversations when the subject of resolutions came up. “Anyone make any resolutions, yet?” asked Dimos to no one in particular, stirring his hot coffee. John looked up, his brows snapping together. “Well, yeah! I gotta try to be a little more aggressive selling flowers at my store. Gotta think of ways to perk up business. Competition is getting tight around the neighborhood with the super markets selling …