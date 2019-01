Most of the words for the numbers in Greek are well known, mainly from geometry and sports. Let’s check one example: the number of the New Year 2019 = δύο χιλιάδες δέκα εννέα (DEEo hiliAdes DEka eniA). Is it possible that you already know these Greek numbers from English words?

Δύο means two. The word is familiar to you from the word dialogue, which originally meant a discussion between two persons and is a composite word from the dia- =δύο, the …