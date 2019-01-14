Going on in Our Community

JANUARY 14

MANHATTAN – The American Hellenic Institute Business Network requests the pleasure of your company at its Monthly Informal Networking Reception at Avra Restaurant, 141 East 48th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Jan. 14, 5:30-7:30 PM. Please RSVP to csirigos100@aol.com.

MANHATTAN – Philo4Thought’s Mentors, Ambassadors & Executive Board cordially invite you to their annual Networking Party at Kellari Taverna, 19 West 44th Street in Manhattan, on Monday, Jan. 14, 6:30-9 PM. All are welcome to attend. Online pre-registration required: https://p4tnetworking_2019hyp.eventbrite.com

JANUARY 15

ASTORIA – You’re invited to a Cultural Event organized jointly by FCAO, HALC, PSEKA, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and AJC (American Jewish Committee), under the auspices of the Consulate General of Cyprus in New York and the Consulate General of Israel in New York, at the Pancyprian Center, 2315 31st Street in Astoria, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 7:30 PM. By invitation only. Please contact 718-440-8799 or info@fcaousa.org for details.

JANUARY 16

CHICAGO, IL – The Great Vespers for the feast day of St. Anthony will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 7-8:30 PM at St. Anthony Chapel, Metropolis of Chicago, 40 E. Burton Place in Chicago. More information is available by phone: 312-337-4130 and online: chicago.goarch.org.

JANUARY 18

BOSTON, MA – Hellenic College Holy Cross Alumni Night Out in Boston takes place Friday, Jan. 18, 6-10 PM, at Uno Pizzeria & Grill, 645 Beacon Street. All HCHC alumni are invited to reconnect with friends and classmates and enjoy a night of food, fun, and fellowship. RSVP to Maria Bregianos at mbregianos@hchc.edu by January 4.

JANUARY 24

MANHATTAN – EMBCA presents The International Contribution of the Hellenic Merchant Fleet During World War II and the “Blessed” Liberty Ships on Thursday, Jan. 24, 6 PM, at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51 Street in Manhattan. EMBCA’s President Lou Katsos will introduce the event and discuss briefly the history of the modern Hellenic Shipping Fleet. Presenters will include author/historian Alexander Billinis on the Hellenic Merchant Mariners, Unsung Heroes of a Heroic Nation; Sen. Leonidas Raptakis on the Liberty Project; and James Tampakis, Owner of Marine Spares International, on The Refurbishing and Prepping of the SS Arthur M. Huddell (Hellas Liberty), now a museum in Piraeus. More information is available online at: embca.com.

JANUARY 24-27

BOCA RATON, FL – St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church, 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, holds its 37th Annual Greek Festival. Enjoy homemade Greek food and pastries, tavernas with live music, Greek dancing, sanctuary tours, rides, vendors, VIP parking on grounds, free parking at Patch Reef Park (adjacent to church) with shuttle, raffles, Greek grocery store and market. Come to South Florida’s largest Greek Festival and experience authentic Greek heritage, culture, and Orthodox Christianity. Hours: Thursday, Jan. 24, 4-9 PM; Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26, 11 AM-11 PM; and Sunday, Jan. 27, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 561-994-4822 and online: greekfestivalboca.org.

JANUARY 28

MANHATTAN – Hellenic Professional Women Inc. invites you to a panel discussion on Work – Life Balance featuring: Maria Georgiades Sfakianos, MD; Joanna Diakos Kordalis, Partner at K&L Gates, and Evangelia Leclaire, Coach/Trainer, on Monday, Jan. 28, 6-8 PM. Please visit www.hellenicprofessionalwomen.org for details.

FEBRUARY 7-10

SARASOTA, FL – St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 N. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota holds its 35th Annual “Glendi” Greek Festival, February 7-10. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, guided church tours, marketplace, and Yiayia’s Attic Treasurers. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing and Kids Adventure Zone. Raffle for Mercedes Benz GLC300 or C300. Admission: Adults: $4, Children under 12: Free. Free parking on-site and off-site with shuttles available from Church of the Trinity, 7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd (1 mile. north of St. Barbara’s). Hours: Thursday, Feb. 7; Friday, Feb. 8; and Saturday, Feb. 9, 11 AM-9 PM, Sunday, Feb. 10, noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 941-355-2616 and online: stbarbarafestival.org.