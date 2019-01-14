Greek Scientist Among Researchers on Titan’s Single-Port Robotic Surgical Platform

TORONTO (BUSINESS WIRE) – Titan Medical Inc. (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI) (“Titan” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on the design and development of a single-port robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (“MIS”), announces that a peer-reviewed multi-faculty paper featuring Titan’s single-port platform has been published in the January 2019 issue of Surgical Endoscopy. The paper highlights the feasibility, safety and ease of use of Titan’s single-port robotic technology for general surgery procedures and is available here.

This European experience paper was authored by Barbara Seeliger, M.D., Michele Diana, M.D., Jacques Marescaux, M.D., FACS, FRCS and Lee Swanstrom, M.D., FACS, from IHU-Strasbourg Institute of Image-Guided Surgery in France; Jelle Ruurda, M.D., Ph.D. from University Medical Center in Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Konstantinos Konstantinidis, M.D., Ph.D., FACS from Athens Medical Center in Greece.

Dr. Konstantinidis said, “It took me very little time to adjust to Titan’s single-port platform during the evaluation of the technology. The 3D HD visualization, natural handle interface, dextrous end-effectors and highly ergonomic posture should greatly facilitate the adoption of this platform. I am very excited about the enhancements incorporated into the next-generation platform based on the feedback from our study, as there is no doubt in my mind that single-port robotic surgery is the next frontier.”

“We’re delighted this multi-faculty paper of extensive preclinical work conducted under the guidance of internationally renowned general surgeons has been published in a well-respected, peer-reviewed surgical endoscopy journal,” added David McNally, president and chief executive officer of Titan Medical. “It is exciting and validating to see the feasibility, safety and ease of use of our single-port technology demonstrated in the hands of these KOL surgeons. The feedback from this experience was instrumental in driving the system enhancements of our next-generation platform, which we announced last week. We look forward to providing this newest system to our surgeon champions in the coming months as we progress toward U.S. and EU regulatory filings later this year.”

Dr. Swanstrom said, “The feasibility studies conducted at IHU Strasbourg with Titan’s single-port platform demonstrated that the technology can be safely used in a wide variety of general surgery procedures. Additionally, I believe the 3D HD visualization, ergonomic interface and controls dramatically minimized the learning curve for this new technology. The IHU-Strasbourg team is pleased to be able to evaluate this enabling technology and we look forward to using it to expand the frontiers of single-port surgery.”

“I am happy to be part of this multi-faculty feasibility study evaluating Titan’s enabling single-port robotic platform,” commented Dr. Ruurda. “Single-port robotic surgery with the right tools and capabilities like Titan’s supports the natural evolution of minimally invasive surgery to fewer incisions. The study showed that a variety of general surgery procedures were completed safely, and my experience demonstrated the technology offers versatility in multi-quadrant upper GI and lower GI procedures.”