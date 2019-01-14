Tsitsipas Makes History, Becomes First Greek Male to Win an Australian Open Match

No.14-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek male to ever win a main draw match at the Australian Open with a 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in front of a rowdy crowd on Court No.3, tennisnow.com reports.

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s 1st round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 Kevin Anderson beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Reilly Opelka beat No. 9 John Isner 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5); No. 14 Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Women’s 1st round: No. 2 Angelique Kerber beat Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Sloane Stephens beat Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2; No. 30 Maria Sharapova beat Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-0.