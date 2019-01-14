Three Gripping Stories to Add to Your Reading List

By Eleni Sakellis January 14, 2019

A Village Murder by Jonathan Alexander Exaros. Photo: Amazon

As the winter continues, the chilly temperatures are perfect for reading some gripping stories. From fascinating memoirs to classics of ancient Greek literature, the following books will keep readers riveted on cold days.

A Village Murder by Jonathan Alexander Exaros recounts his family’s compelling story. In the summer of 1928, an eleven-year-old American-born son of Greek immigrants travels with his parents and siblings to Greece to visit their family village. There, he witnesses the brutal murder of his father and grandfather …

