Pomegranate Traditions, Tea, and How to De-Seed

As a fruit, the pomegranate has a long history in Greek cuisine and figures prominently in the myth of Persephone. Her mother Demeter, grief-stricken, did not allow anything on earth to grow when her daughter was abducted by Hades and taken to the underworld. Persephone ate six seeds (or arils, to be more exact) of the pomegranate during her stay. As anyone familiar with the ancient Greek myths knows, eating or drinking anything in the underworld meant you would have …