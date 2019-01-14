Political Rivals Excoriate End of SYRIZA-ANEL Coalition

ATHENS – The break-up of the unholy alliance between the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its former junior coalition partner the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) was ridiculed by some political opponents, apart from those who indicated they would keep supporting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and a deal he made to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The major opposition New Democracy likened the dissolution to bad theater, saying that “whichever deputy now backs Tsipras in the vote of confidence (motion) will assume their responsibility vis-a-vis history.”

That was in reference to Tsipras, expecting enough votes from ANEL dissidents who defied their party leader, former Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ objections to the FYROM deal, indicating they would back the Premier in a confidence vote.

“The tragic Tsipras-Kammenos pair today acted out, in a live broadcast, a staged ‘divorce’. A play that aims to ratify the Prespa agreement, keep SYRIZA in power and maintain Mr. Kammenos and his deputies in their (deputy) seats for a little bit more,” said New Democracy.

With elections required this year, Tsipras is far behind New Democracy in surveys and had a scant three-vote majority in Parliament with seven votes from ANEL and an Independent who was formerly a New Democracy minister, for a total of 153.

Ironically, with the departure of ANEL, he still has the votes of four of its members and is picking up some from other rival parties To Potami, the Centrists Union and the Democratic Left (DIMAR), all polling below the 3 percent threshold needed to return to Parliament.

Movement for Change (KINAL) party leader Fofi Gennimata, former head of the once-dominant PASOK that evaporated after backing austerity measures to join a coalition led by New Democracy, said that, “the country can no longer tolerate the mutual blackmailing and farce that was staged by Mr. Tsipras and Mr. Kammenos.”

But the head of one of its members, DIMAR, has reportedly leaned toward backing Tsipras and not his own group.

The head of the centrist Potami party, Stavros Theodorakis, stressed that his MPs will not support the Tsipras government although several of his members also were said to be backing the Premier over the deal to rename FYROM as North Macedonia, giving away the name of an ancient Greek province.

The Communist Party (KKE) said the new government that Tsipras is trying to cobble together to stay in power until elections are required in October, “does not have political legitimacy,” although likely the votes to keep ruling.

Thanassis Papachristopoulos, an ANEL MP who refused to bow to Kammenos – this time, after voting with ANEL to back SYRIZA for four years – said he will vote for Tsipras and back him in the confidence vote amid speculation dissidents and members of parties on the outs were looking for some way to return to Parliament despite alleged political ideologies.

He said three other ANEL MPs would side with Tsipras and SYRIZA, leaving Kammenos only himself and two others in opposition, essentially alone.