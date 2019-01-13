Federation of Dodecanese Societies’ Taverna Night and Vasilopita (Video)

By Eleni Sakellis January 13, 2019

Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos presided over the cutting of the Vasilopita for the Federation of Dodecanese Societies. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA held its Taverna Night and cutting of the Vasilopita at Nick Andriotis Hall in Astoria on January 12. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral, presided over the blessing and the cutting of the Vasilopita noting the great turnout at the event and especially the number of young people in attendance. Federation President Maria Marangos, Kalymnos, gave the welcoming remarks, wishing all the best for a Happy New Year, and thanking …

