Federation of Dodecanese Societies’ Taverna Night and Vasilopita (Video)

ASTORIA – The Federation of Dodecanese Societies USA held its Taverna Night and cutting of the Vasilopita at Nick Andriotis Hall in Astoria on January 12. Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral, presided over the blessing and the cutting of the Vasilopita noting the great turnout at the event and especially the number of young people in attendance. Federation President Maria Marangos, Kalymnos, gave the welcoming remarks, wishing all the best for a Happy New Year, and thanking …