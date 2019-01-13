Ecumenical Patriarchate Planning to Send Delegation to Athens

By ANA January 13, 2019

FILE - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, Nov. 6, 2018. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – The Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday announced plans to send a delegation to Athens for talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, as well as other officials, on “matters of mutual interest”, based on a decision of its Synod.

  1. After having split world Orthodoxy and created a nightmare in Ukraine, the Black Patriarch now wants to go to Greece and spread his venom. Maybe he can explain to the Greek people why he was photographed last year blessing Turkish tanks. ANAXIOS Bartholomew ANAXIOS ANAXIOS!!

    1. So far several Greek bishops and a
      Couple of prominent theologians from
      Greece have condemned the phanars
      Actions in Ukraine.

      Hopefully the church of greece will
      Do what is right. The church of
      Cyprus has refused to recognize
      The fake church in Ukraine.

      The phanar is attempting to divide
      The Greeks and the Slavs. Greeks
      Must refuse to go along with these
      Cynical maneuvers.

