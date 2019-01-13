Ecumenical Patriarchate Planning to Send Delegation to Athens

ATHENS – The Ecumenical Patriarchate on Sunday announced plans to send a delegation to Athens for talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, as well as other officials, on “matters of mutual interest”, based on a decision of its Synod.
2 Comments
After having split world Orthodoxy and created a nightmare in Ukraine, the Black Patriarch now wants to go to Greece and spread his venom. Maybe he can explain to the Greek people why he was photographed last year blessing Turkish tanks. ANAXIOS Bartholomew ANAXIOS ANAXIOS!!
So far several Greek bishops and a
Couple of prominent theologians from
Greece have condemned the phanars
Actions in Ukraine.
Hopefully the church of greece will
Do what is right. The church of
Cyprus has refused to recognize
The fake church in Ukraine.
The phanar is attempting to divide
The Greeks and the Slavs. Greeks
Must refuse to go along with these
Cynical maneuvers.