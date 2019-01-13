U.S. Backs Place in NATO, EU for Renamed FYROM

ATHENS – The United States has expressed support for FYROM joining NATO and the European Union once a deal renaming the country North Macedonia goes into effect.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised lawmakers in FYROM for approving the constitutional amendments needed for the name change and other terms of the country’s agreement with Greece to end a long-running dispute.

He says the agreement is “a historic opportunity to advance stability, security, and prosperity throughout the region.”

Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday: “Macedonia’s leaders demonstrated vision, courage, and persistence in their pursuit of a solution to the name dispute, which will allow Macedonia to take its rightful place in NATO and the EU as the Republic of North Macedonia.”

Greece’s parliament is supposed to ratify the deal next. However, opposition to it roiled the coalition government in Athens on Sunday. The Greek defense minister resigned over the agreement and prime minister says he will seek a confidence vote.