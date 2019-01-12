ND’s Mitsotakis Accuses Gov’t Partners of Poisoning Public Life

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated his commitment on Saturday that ND will seek cooperation even if it can form a government on its own.

Mitsotakis, who was speaking at a conference organised by Drasi party, called on all the forces that resisted “the populism” of the SYRIZA-ANEL government to be united.

Mitsotakis thanked the party executives for “being next to us in the upcoming election battle” and added that “the political juncture requires the election of a government that will represent the largest possible majority on the basis of a serious reform plan. We will strive to bring together forces and personalities who, without belonging to our party, will be prepared to support the great changes that our country needs.”

Mitsotakis made reference to the current political juncture saying that “public life is poisoned by the political instability of the two partners.”

Τhe leader of the main opposition said that the economic developments and the institutional crisis of SYRIZA stress the need for elections immediately.