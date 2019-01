All that we really know about the Greek immigrant, whose name eventually became Mike Potson, was that he was an extremely active criminal. Published accounts from 1917 to his death in 1955 vary considerably on the full extent and exact natures of his daily crimes.

Curiously while none of the journalists or historians who write about crime in the United States deny Potson’s dedicated “work ethic,” few have taken the trouble to incorporate more than one or two of his most …