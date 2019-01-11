ND’s Mitsotakis on Meeting with German Chancellor Merkel in Athens

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis held “a sincere discussion” with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, he said, just like members of the European People’s Party do “who are consistently supportive of Europe and don’t use it opportunistically.”

In a statement following his meeting in Athens, the main opposition leader said that the two discussed the EU’s path and how to support weaker social segments and prevent the rise of populism.

“We spoke about the Greek economy, the issues of which some people in Brussels persistently downgrade for reasons of short-term impressions,” Mitsotakis said, and about the plan of ND to drastically reduce taxes, attract new investmens and institute reforms “taking the country definitively out of the crisis.”

The ND leader said he underlined “the need to immediately change national legislation about asylum in order to decongest the islands” and to defend European rule of law.

He said he explained to Merkel ND’s stance on the Prespes Agreement, which it will vote down, “not only because this is the will of the majority of Greeks but also because it’s a bad agreement that instead of resolving old issues in the Balkan region may give rise to new ones.” This position, he said, “is non-negotiable.