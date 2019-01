New Democracy (ND) hails the nomination of Dora Bakoyannis as Secretary-General of the Council of Europe, according to a party statement issued on Friday.

This is a great honour for Greece, ND’s statement continued, as for the first time a politician from Greece is nominated for such a high-ranking and important political position.

The main opposition party thanked the Republic of Cyprus for nominating and supporting Bakoyiannis’ candidacy, and said it expects the government to do the same.