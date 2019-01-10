Loizides Dedicates Medea Performance to the Late Nikos Mouyiaris

NEW YORK – Producer/Director Leonidas Loizides is dedicating the upcoming performance of Euripides’ Medea to the memory of Nikos Mouyiaris, founder and benefactor of the Pancyprian Association of America Theatrical Division.

The play features Eftychia Loizides in the title role and will be presented at the Queens Theatre in the Park at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, February 23 at 7 PM.

Previous productions by Loizides include some of the most famous ancient Greek tragedies, Euripides’ The Bacchae, Helen of Troy, and The Trojan Women, Aeschylus’ Oresteia, and Sophocles’ Antigone.

In 2018, Sophocles’ Electra was presented with great success at the Queens Theater. The play featured Eftychia Loizides in the title role and Tasos Karydis as Orestes. The cast also included Addi Limehouse, Michael Anne Hoofers, and Joshua Rugiano as well as the Chorus: Esther Markaki, Anastasia Marchelos, Lauren Butler, Natassa Tsonis, Vanessa D. Karveli, and Fay Koulouri.

Produced in 2017 on Theatre Row and at the Queens Theatre, Antigone captivated audiences in New York City with its timely and timeless message. The cast included Dori Levit as Antigone, TNH contributor Flavia Sgoifo as Ismene, award-winning Italian actor Francesco Andolfi as Creon, and Eftychia Loizides as Tiresias.

Tickets for Medea are available online and are now 50% off ($25 and $50) with offer code: PANCYPRIAN at https://www.hellenism.me/medea/

More information is available by phone: 917-854-9577 or email: lloizidis@hotmail.com

Short Video Reel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=maQl9KByMRw&feature=youtu.be