ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets Representatives of Hellenic Bank Association

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed out the need for the reduction of the country’s borrowing cost during his meeting with the representatives of the Greek Banks Union on Thursday.

“I will do whatever possible to restore Greece’s credibility and creditworthiness and its systematic and safe access to the markets” he said adding that “I deeply believe that the conditions exist for a dynamic recovery of the economy but for this, a strong government is needed that will propel the reforms with focus on the tax reduction and the strengthening of the liquidity in the real economy along with the restoration of trust that SYRIZA can’t guarantee”.

According to sources, ND leader referred to the important problems directly linked with the banks and underlined the need for immediate actions for the protection of the first residence taking in parallel specific measures against the strategic bad payers and their exclusion from the beneficial measures already proposed by ND.

On the non-performing loans , Mitsotakis noted the need for their significant reduction through intiatives which will be proved beneficial for the borrowers and not harmful for the depositors and the tax payers.

The need for substantial investments on new technologies was also discussed at the meeting.