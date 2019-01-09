Change for the Sake of Change Promotes Stagnation

By Christopher Tripoulas January 9, 2019

FILE - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev, raise their hands during a signing agreement for FYROM's new name in the village of Psarades, Prespes Greece, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

The year 2019 promises to usher in changes across many centers of Hellenism around the world. On the political and ecclesiastical front, leadership changes are expected to occur, but it is yet uncertain if the change in faces will bring in a change in attitudes as well. On the political scene, 2019 represents an election year for Greece, with the only uncertainty being whether the current administration will opt for snap elections in the spring or try to finish out …

