John Sakellaris, Pan Gregorian Chairman of the Board, Passed away

NEW JERSEY – John Sakellaris, Pan Gregorian Chairman of the Board and native son of Karpathos, has passed away. The late Sakellaris was distinguished for his ethos, his love for Greece and the community, and his charitable efforts.

He was honored by the Pan Gregorian Foundation at its 32nd Annual Dinner Dance in 2016 during which Pan Gregorian Enterprises President George Siamboulis described Sakellaris as a “selfless and generous man, leader of Pan Gregorian and the community, and devoted family man. John always puts the bar higher and perseveres as few others in achieving a goal.”

At that time, visibly moved by the honor, Sakellaris dedicated the award to his wife Zoe, their children Vasilia and James Logothetis, Irene and Stefan Papas, Eudoxia, and grandchildren Emmanuel and John Logothetis and Michael Papas.