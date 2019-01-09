ND Leader Mitsotakis Calls for Democratic Opposition Parties to Form Progressive Front

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis appealed to all democratic forces in the opposition to form a common progressive front, while speaking at the his party’s Political Committee on Wednesday.

The main opposition leader added that the next election will not concern only the course of the economy but also the quality of Greece’s democracy, and he referred to the “dark side” of the Tsipras administration. Mitsotakis then criticized the current government for using the judicial system to serve its own purposes; extending threats to the press and therefore curtailing its freedom of speech; and approving leave from prison for convicted terrorists.