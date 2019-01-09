Ski Slopes of Greece Fully Operational and Accessible

Ski centres throughout Greece are open and fully operational, with snow coverage at 100 percent, a member of the Ski Centres of Greece Union Iraklis Lefoussis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Wednesday, adding that road access to all ski centres is safe.

“In some cases, problems are created when it snows in the cities but the public should know that the roads to ski centres are almost always open and clear. Snow ploughs and sweepers are working round the clock to keep them clear of snow and the drivers of the machines are very experienced,” he said.

In this context he invited all fans of winter sports and people that love snow-covered landscapes to not hesitate to make an excursion to the mountains, provided they pack snow chains in their luggage.

Asked about his estimates for the winter season as a whole, he said that it was too soon to make firm predictions but the figures to date indicate that turnover at ski resorts in northern Greece will be down 30 percent down in comparison with 2017-2018, while a 10 percent drop is expected in the ski slopes of southern Greece.

He clarified, however, that “this estimate is based on the figures to date” and that weather forecasters expect successive waves of snowfall over the next two months in Greece. If these predictions prove correct, he added, this will act positively for the Greek ski centres provided that potential visitors do not continue to be “terrorised” about prevailing weather conditions and the road safety.