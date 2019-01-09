Philip Christopher Speaks to TNH about His Dear Friend Nikos Mouyiaris

BOSTON – Philip Christopher, the well-known entrepreneur, President of PSEKA and fighter for the liberation of Cyprus from Turkish occupation, spoke exclusively to The National Herald about his close friend and comrade-in-arms Nikos Mouyiaris, the prominent businessman, scientist, and philanthropist who died on January 5.

Christopher said that “Nikos was a simple man, a great Hellene and philanthropist. We fought together for forty years for justice for Cyprus; we organized together the Pan Cyprian Association of …