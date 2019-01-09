Hellenic Professional Organizations Hold Annual Cutting of Vasilopita (Vid & Pics)

By Eleni Sakellis January 9, 2019

Left to right: George Zapantis, Markos Drakotos, Nicolas Nicolaou, Fanny Tartaros, Fr. John Vlahos, Robert Savage, Chrisanthy N. Zapantis-Melis, Maria Frantzis, and Dr. Panagiotis Manolas at the Annual Cutting of the Vasilopita. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC), Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY), Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce (CUSCC), Hellenic Professional Women Inc. (HPW), Hellenic Lawyers Association (HLA), and HABA – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance held their annual Traditional Cutting of the Vasilopita at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity hall in Manhattan on January 8.

Costas Kellas, member of the HABA Board of Directors, gave the welcoming remarks, wished everyone a Happy New Year …

