Tomos of Autocephaly Officially Given to Ukrainian Church by Patriarch Bartholomew

CONSTANTINOPLE – During a moving and historic special ceremony at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew signed and presented the Tomos-decree granting autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
By granting the Tomos the Ecumenical Patriarchate ended centuries-old Russian religious control in Ukraine.
The services in the Phanar district of Constantinople were attended by His Beatitude Epiphanios, the Metropolitan of Kiev and of all Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his family, hierarchs and clergy, a multitude of Ukrainian state and government officials, and officials and media representatives from all over the world.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in his official speech immediately after the reading of the Tomos by Archimandrite Joachim, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod, declared that “The pious Ukrainian people have awaited this blessed day for seven entire centuries,” adding, “and, behold, the fullness of time has come for them, too, just as it came for so many Orthodox peoples beforehand, to enjoy the sacred gift of emancipation, independence and self-governance, becoming free from every external reliance and intervention, which have not always been nurturing and respectful of their own identity.”
Bartholomew noted that the new autocephalous church takes its place “in the choir of the other fourteen sister Churches that comprise ‘the whole institution’ of our Holy Orthodox Church.”
The Tomos was handed over to the head of the new Ukrainian Church, Metropolitan Epiphanios on Sunday of Epiphany January 6, completing two days of services and ceremonies.
President Poroshenko thanked Patriarch Bartholomew “for the courage to make this historic decision” and said it was “a great day” for Ukrainians. He added that “among the 15 stars of the Orthodox churches of the world a Ukrainian star has appeared,” referring to the updated number of churches that comprise the entire Orthodox Church throughout the World.
“Dear Ukrainians, this is a historic event! This is a great day!” Poroshenko said as he thanked the Patriarch.
“Once more, words of great gratitude in the name of the Ukrainian people, in the name of our nation to Your Holiness… It took us a very long time to get here.”
“It is a great honor for me to visit Istanbul, where a long-awaited event will take place tomorrow,” Poroshenko wrote on Facebook, prior to the official handover of the decree.
Poroshenko predicted that the move will open a “new era in Orthodox history.”
“We pray for peace and unity,” he added.
Patriarch Bartholomew announced the decision to recognize Ukraine’s request for an autocephalous church in October, 2018.
Last month, Ukrainian Orthodox leaders approved the creation of a new, unified church, splitting from the Moscow Patriarchate, and elected Metropolitan Epiphanios to lead it.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, who has campaigned for the creation of the new church, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Legoida, a Russian Orthodox Church spokesman, denounced the Tomos of Autocephaly as “a document that is the result of irrepressible political and personal ambitions.”
In a statement he said that the Tomos had been “signed in violation of the canons and therefore does not possess any canonical force.”
A spokesman for the churches in Ukraine still affiliated with Russia, Vasily Anisimov, said, “We consider these actions to be anti-canonical…This action will not bring anything to Ukraine except trouble, separation and sin,” according to Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti.
Regina Elsner, a research fellow at the Centre for East European and International Studies in Berlin, said recognition of the Ukrainian church’s independence was only the “first step on a long road…We will have to see which Ukrainian bishops will join the new church and which other Orthodox churches will recognize it.”
TNH has learned that Metropolitan Savas of Poland has signaled that he is not going to recognize the Autocephalous Ukrainian Church, as well as Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch who is under the influence of Patriarchate of Moscow. Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece stated that the Synod of the entire hierarchy of Greece will make a decision about the recognition of the new autocephalous church. Sources told The National Herald that Archbishop Ieronymos wants to do it in an official manner.
After the Tomos of Autocephaly ceremony Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the prelate of the new Autocephalous Ukraine Church, Metropolitan Epiphanios of Kiev, concelebrated the services of Theophany and the blessing of the waters at Keratios Bay near the Phanar in Constantinople.
(Note: With information from the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Associated Press)
5 Comments
Moving and historic? The Ecumenical Patriarch just took a big dump on the rest of world Orthodoxy and gave a Tomos to a right wing Neo-Nazi coup government for. $50,000,000 bribe. Nice touch when the Ukrainian nationalists started Ukraine’s WWII chant from their Nazi collaboration in the Pattiarchial Cathedral. Not a single one of the other 14 Orthodox Churches have recognized the Frankenstein Church he has created and many have expressly rejected it. After 15 centuries of the EP being known as the first among equals, this preening Pope-wanna-be has started calling himself the first without equal. This whole disaster is a moving as a bowel movement that won’t stay down when you flush it.
Autocephaly is the result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. This must be clearly understood and acknowledged: There is no turning back.
No single autocephalous church recognizes this Fake church. Not
One!
And contrary to the articles speculation
The church of greece will not either.
The reasons are this was done in
Violation of the canons and is a
Strictly political action and nothing
More.
Ukrainian president poroshenko
Instigated this for secular reasons.
Joe Biden and mike Pompeo who
Are not even orthodox have endorsed
This autocephaly.
What business do non orthodox have
Endorsing the breakup of a local
Orthodox Church? Two thirds of
Ukrainians are content to remain
Under the legitimate bishop
Metropolitan onuphry.
This is a politically partisan action and
Is not in any way religious or spiritual.
The irony is that the big loser in The long
Term is the ecumenical patriarchate who
Has spread alarm all over the orthodox
World.
The fake autocephaly has brought
Together two schismatic factions
And that is it. The canonical church
Remains firmly and with the consent of
Its bishops and faithful under moscow.
A reality check is in order. The orthodox
Church is conciliar and has no papal
Style dictatorship. There is now an
Attack on the process of conciliarity
By the phanar.
Johnie you are not very bright if you can’t see how far this goes from Orthodox tradition and canonical practice. The EP signed and delivered the Tomos, and Ukraine’s culture minister ordered it sent back and for every member of the Constantinople to also sign it. Since when does a government bureaucrat tell a Church how to issue its documents? Proof this is all about politics and not the Church of Jesus Christ.
The only thing from which there is no turning back is that Bartholomew has, by his papal pretensions, throw away forever the claim to a primacy of honor among the world’s canonical Orthodox Churches. ANAXIOS Bartholomew.
Hey ,,,Johnie …. aren’t you the same guy who alleged corruption by Archbishop Demetrios and the North American Diocese….which , makes one concliude ….that maybe …you really are a state department troll ..to continue the war on the Orthodox Church…and divide it! We now know …that the Orthodox Church is an enemy of the Anglo White Supremacist racist now running Washington, London , and Tel Aviv because like the Muslim faithful …they represent a threat to your fascist plans to take over the soveriegny of the world ! And Russia … is the evil empire …that destroyed your Proxy armies of religious jihadist in Syria…to prevent another Government overthrow of Syria! Johnie ..you and your freaks in the Stated department and Congress are done…..you lost in Vietnam , Afganistan, Iraq, now Syria ..and your going to lose in Yemen , and Iran! More importanlty….your days with Nato are numbered…and this attrocity by Bartholomew and his Neo Nazi fascist from the Ukraine and Mike Pompeio and John Bolton …the guy who apparently …wants to look like Adolph Hitler are numbered….is just another nail in your coffin exposing the demented foreign policy of crimes against peace and humanity!
Bartholomew …has only destroyed the face of our church, and himself, and does not have any chance to destroy the heart of the original church of Christ!
He has exposed ..what the Nato group of countries really represent…which are installed slaves to promote the interests of the richest Anglo White supremacist in the world and their allies …..to control the independent countries of the world!!
They have exposed their despicable foreign policy plans to provoke wars and destruction of the world …by blatantly…. trying to make the enemies of these degenerates in Washington …the enemies of the world …and include anybody …like Russia …who is very capable of defending her sovereignty!
But Johnie ….how do we define degenerates like you and your masters….who serve the devil !
Bartholomew self-serving decision it serves to weaken the Russian Orthodox Church and strengthen the almost irrelevant Church in Constantinople that has long been under the sway of the NATO powers and serves their interests. It also is designed to destroy the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and force people to join this new church.
This has wider dimensions since Russian allies, Serbia and Belarus, already have backed the Moscow Patriarchate and condemned the granting of autocephaly to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.
The split in the church may have other and more violent consequences arising from disputes over holy sites as several of Ukraine’s most holy sites and churches will be claimed by both the Russian and established Ukrainian churches and this upstart church. The Kiev Patriarchate has already laid claim to the famous 11th century Kiev Monastery of the Caves and the Holy Dormition Monastery in Pochayiv. Both sites are now controlled by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and could face protests and vandalism.
Poroshenko has said,
“If you see people who call for seizing Lavra or a monastery or church by force, you should know that they are Moscow’s agents. The Kremlin’s goal is to ignite a religious war in Ukraine.”
Vadym Novinskyi, an opposition bloc member of parliament, predicted a “civil war and clashes over property “in every village and every town.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated,
“If the developments spiral into abusive practices, of course, Russia will protect Orthodox Christians’ interests, just like Russia protects the interests of ethnic Russians and the Russian-speaking population everywhere.”
There have already been reports of problems over the Christmas period.
, On December 9, 2018, the Ukrainian authorities prevented the incumbent head of the Donetsk and Marioupol Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Hilarion from crossing the disengagement line through the Novotroitskoye checkpoint to attend a scheduled prayer meeting”.
On December 26th Patriarch Kiril of Moscow and All Russia stated,
“that the creation of a new autocephalous church in Ukraine and the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) could have dangerous consequences for the whole world.”
Already priests in Ukraine face persecution arising out of this development. Over the past few weeks, Ukraine’s Security Service, the SBU, has conducted searches in the Ovruch diocese in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region. This resulted in 20 clerics of the UOC’s Rovno and Sarny dioceses being summoned for questioning. Searches were also conducted in the apartment of Metropolitan Paul, Abbot of Kiev Pechersk Lavra. According to the SBU, these police actions were part of a criminal case on inciting inter-confessional strife opened against him, but no doubt are meant to harass and intimidate. Some already face criminal charges.
The tensions being stoked within the Church and the broader society by Poroshenko and the NATO intelligence services will no doubt be used as fuel for the fire as Kiev ratchets up its military actions against the peoples of east Ukraine in the Donbass republics and can lead not only to arrests and detentions of religious leaders and their supporters but also assassinations of those opposing their maneuvers, for on top of all the other problems faced by Ukrainians has been placed the bloody thorn of religious persecution, a Christmas gift from NATO.
So Johnie …keep following the state department scripts and propaganda …to claim Russia Agression against the Ukraine has cause this….which …includes a false invasion claim …since, anybody with a Brain knows…if Russia actually invaded the Ukraine …it would be within one hour …part of Russia already…and the hoods of Nato .and the U.S ….would be commiting suicide to attack Russia…and The Russian Orthodox Church …which I now consider to be the New head of the Orthodox Church…not the now acknowledged gorvernor of Constatinople …Bartholomew!
in the end….all the U.S/ has done…is provide Putin with the legitimacy to do what we did in libya, Yugoslavia, etc etc….provide the pretext to much into the Ukraine …and drag Poreshenko out into the streets …and punish him for his crimes against the people of the Ukraine …for his persecution of Ortjhodox Christians….and this is what you should take from Vlad ….and Russia as follows:
“If the developments spiral into abusive practices, of course, Russia will protect Orthodox Christians’ interests, just like Russia protects the interests of ethnic Russians and the Russian-speaking population everywhere.”
So long , good bye …the Glory of Nazi Ukraine, and Mr. Porshenko ….and you know ,,,the Russians know Nazi’s when they see them …and unless you have a scoop …that the Ukraine has a better army …than nazi Germany …..then Johnie ….you,and the rest of the degenetes …just gave Vlad a gift!
I just love this guy! and so do the Orthodox Christians of Syria …whio he protected !