Twelve Nominations for Lanthimos Film The Favourite in BAFTA Awards

Hard upon winning a Golden Globe for Olivia Colman’s performance as lead actress, Yorgos Lanthimos’ period film “The Favourite” has broken away from the rest of the pack in the 2019 BAFTA nominations announced on Wednesday, with the Greek director’s film contending for awards in 12 categories, including those of Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Leading Actress, Supporting Actress and Director.

Other contenders for Best Film are “Roma”, “Green Book” and “A Star is Born”, each with seven nominations, and BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated in five categories.

It is the only film nominated in both the Best Film and Outstanding British Film categories, while Colman’s co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are once again both nominated for the best Supporting Actress award.

Colman and her performance as the dysfunctional monarch Queen Anne are again up against Glenn Close for her performance in ‘The Wife’ and Lady Gaga in “A Star is Born”, as well as Melissa McCarthy in “Can you ever forgive me?” and Viola Davis in “Widows”.

Lanthimos himself is vying for Best Director against Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman”, Pawel Pawlikowski for “Cold War”, Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma” and Bradley Cooper for “A Star is Born”.

Other nominations for “The Favourite” include the awards for Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Cinematography, Editing, Original Screenplay and Production Design.