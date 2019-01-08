Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh Warns about the Release of Pedophile Former Archimandrite

BOSTON – Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh, in a letter dated December 22, 2018 to the Clergy and Parish Council members of the Metropolis of Pittsburgh, warned about the release from prison of former priest Nicholas Hughes who in 2012 was arrested and has served six years in prison for pederasty.
In the meantime, the Ecumenical Patriarchate defrocked him and returned him to the ranks of the laity. Hughes was a celibate priest with the title of Archimandrite and served as Dean …
People who have this type of perversion don’t get well unless that area of their brain which triggers that type of behavior is completely cut out of their head. Doctors and science haven’t been able to figure out how to do this yet so the only other alternative is to castrate them and have an ankle bracelet on them at all times. The safety of our children should always come first. Unfortunately, their are certain types of people out there who will be against this because they feel we are violating the rights of the aggressor.