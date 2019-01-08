Greeks Wikipedia 2018 Top Searches: Greece, FYROM, Netflix Movie

With 2018 being a contentious year in Greece of political infighting and feuds, scandals and a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), with massive protests against it, that issue was only number four on the list of what Greeks searched for on Greek Wikipedia.

Number one was …. Greece, followed by Macedonia, the ancient Greek province whose name would be given away under the agreement, followed by Alexander the Great, the Greek conqueror that FYROM had claimed before dropping that to get a new name deal.

Then came FYROM in fourth but right behind was the Netflix Spanish TV crime series Money Heist, about breaking into that country’s mint with the US-based streaming service now available in the country.

In sixth was Stephen Hawking, the famed physicist who passed away, followed curiously by Queen Elizabeth II although it wasn’t a big newsmaking year for her. That was followed by Athens, then a list of Greek TV series and in 10th was Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo, not a Greek player nor any individual politician nor the country’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Greek Wikipedia had 358.8 million visits, according to data published by the local Wikimedia Community User Group on its website. The top entry, Greece, had 559,376 hits from its own residents and citizens.

The top 10 is completed by Queen Elizabeth II, Athens, List of Greek TV series and Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.