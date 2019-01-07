New Cold Front Expected to Bring Snow to the Center of Athens

The cold front “Tilemachos” forecast to reach Greece on Monday is expected to bring lower temperatures and snowfall even to the center of Athens.

The meteo weather service at the National Observatory of Athens has warned that snow may fall at very low altitudes in the eastern parts of the country, accompanied by very strong northerly winds.

Dense, heavy snowfall is expected on the island of Evia and the Sporades islands and eastern parts of Central Greece, while snow is expected to fall in the center of Athens during the night.

Deep and in places total frost with below-zero temperatures throughout the day is expected in central and northern parts of the country on Monday and on Tuesday morning.

Snow will continue to fall on Tuesday in Evia and eastern Central Greece (including Attica), however, the weather is going to improve during the day.