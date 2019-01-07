Several Schools in Attica to Remain Closed on Tues.-Wedn.

ATHENS – Schools in several Attica district municipalities will remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall that has been forecast for the coming days, according to a letter Attica Regional director Rena Dourou sent to mayors on Monday.

Students were expected to return to classes on Tuesday, Jan. 8. following the Christmas, New Year and Epiphany holiday season.

Due to the weather forecast, however, schools in the municipalities of Acharnes, Lavrio and Marathon will remain closed on Tuesday while on Wednesday schools in Peania, Spata-Artemida, Oropos, Dionysos, Saronikos, Megara, Elefsina and Spetses will also remain shut.

More municipalities may be added to the list depending on developments, the letter said. Mayors are invited to visit the Region’s website (www.patt.gov.gr) for up-to-date information.